Toyota Yaris vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Variants, price, features, engine, specs comparison

Toyota has just announced the prices of its Yaris sedan in India and it is set to be launched next month. With the new Toyota Yaris, the country's midsize sedan segment gets a new contender that already has the presence of some worthy players like Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The said segment has a major significance in India as customers usually look for the aforementioned options when it comes to buying a good-looking, sufficiently feature-packed sedan at under or close to Rs 10 lakh. As the Toyota Yaris will soon be out in the market, this is a good time to compare it with its closest rivals - the Honda City and Hyundai Verna on paper. The Maruti Ciaz has been left out in this comparison as its facelift model will be launched in some time. Once that happens, we will do a separate comparison to do more justice.

Toyota Yaris vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Design and Dimensions

The Honda City and Hyundai Verna are equally long as their lengths account at 4440mm with the Toyota Yaris falls in a bit shorter at 4425mm. In order to compensate for length, Yaris has the maximum width out of the three cars at 1730mm while the figures for the Honda City and Hyundai Verna are 1695mm and 1729mm respectively. The Honda City takes the lead here when it comes to height with 1495mm, while the Verna & Yaris trail behind at 1485mm and 1475mm, respectively.

Speaking of design, the Honda City looks the most futuristic and modern here. Elements like LED headlamp and thick chrome grille are some of the design highlights of the car that make it look different from the other two. The Hyundai Verna has a slightly different design and shares some of its design cues with the Elantra that sits a segment above it. The design looks proportionate and the styling is what you will look for in a sedan at this price point. Last, the Toyota Yaris looks like a rather sporty looking car, especially from the front, while still maintaining sophistication in the overall styling.

Dimensions Toyota Yaris Honda City Hyundai Verna Length 4425mm 4440mm 4440mm Width 1730mm 1695mm 1729mm Height 1475mm 1495mm 1485mm Wheelbase 2560mm 2600mm 2600mm Ground Clearance 160mm 165mm 165mm

Toyota Yaris vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Engine Specifications

The Toyota Yaris is offered with a petrol engine only as of now, unlike its rivals that have their diesel versions in the market as well. Out of the three sedans here, the Hyundai Verna gets the most powerful engine that has a displacement of 1591cc and is good for churning out 123 bhp and 151 Nm of torque. The engine is being offered with two gearbox choices, a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. The Verna is also offered with a smaller 1396cc petrol engine that produces 99 hp of power and 132 Nm of torque. Gearbox on this version is a six-speed manual unit only. Second, comes the Honda City that sources power from a 1497cc, petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed CVT automatic comes as optional. The engine produces a maximum power output of 118 bhp along with a peak torque of 145 Nm. The newest contender in this battle, Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1496cc petrol motor that is offered with a choice of six-speed manual and a seven-step CVT automatic transmission. The power and torque outputs of this engine stand at 107 hp and 140 Nm respectively.

Honda City

Engine Toyota Yaris Honda City Hyundai Verna Displacement 1496 cc 1497 cc 1396 cc / 1591 cc Power 107 hp 119 hp 99 hp / 123 hp Torque 140 Nm 145 Nm 132 Nm / 151 Nm Gearbox 6-speed manual / 7-speed CVT 5-speed manual / 7-step CVT 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic

Toyota Yaris vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Features

The Toyota Yaris gets seven airbags as standard, which is the best in the segment. In comparison, the Honda City and Hyundai Verna stay content with two airbags as standard while in the top end variants, you can have the number increased to six. Furthermore, the Toyota Yaris also gets some other segment first features that give it an edge over its competition. For instance, the car gets gesture control for the infotainment system and front parking sensors. The Toyota Yaris also gets tyre pressure monitoring system that is not present on any of its rivals here. If you wish to opt for a sunroof, the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna are the only ones that offer you one in their top variants and the Yaris trials behind in this regard. All three cars offer options such as touchscreen infotainment system and air conditioning vents on the rear on their upper variants. However, it is not the Toyota Yaris only that offers segment first features as the Hyundai Verna is the only one here that gets ventilated seats at the front.

Hyundai Verna

Toyota Yaris vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Price

The new Toyota Yaris can be yours for a starting price of Rs 8.75 lakh while the top-end version will set you back by Rs 14.07 lakh. The Honda City is slightly cheaper at Rs 8.71 lakh for the base model while its top end trim will cost you Rs 13.70 lakh. Last, the Hyundai Verna is the most affordable out of the three here as its price starts at Rs 7.79 lakh while the top end variant of the car can be yours for a price of Rs 12.55 lakh. Prices of the Hyundai Verna and Honda City here are ex-showroom, Delhi while the figures of Toyota Yaris are ex-showroom, India.

Toyota Yaris Honda City Hyundai Verna Variant J Rs 8.75 lakh S MT Petrol Rs 8.71 lakh 1.4L Manual E Rs 7.79 lakh Price (ex-showroom) J CVT Rs 9.95 lakh SV MT Petrol Rs 9.74 lakh 1.4L Manual EX Rs 9.09 lakh G Rs 10.56 lakh V MT Petrol Rs 9.99 lakh 1.6L Automatic EX Rs 9.75 lakh G CVT Rs 11.76 lakh V CVT Petrol Rs 11.72 lakh 1.6L Manual SX Rs 10.55 lakh V Rs 11.70 lakh VX MT Petrol Rs 11.83 lakh 1.6L Manual SX (O) Rs 11.41 lakh V CVT Rs 12.90 lakh VX CVT Petrol Rs 13.02 lakh 1.6L Automatic SX (O) Rs 12.55 lakh VX Rs 12.85 lakh ZX CVT Petrol Rs 13.70 lakh VX CVT Rs 14.07 lakh