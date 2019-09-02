Toyota Yaris to be updated: Low-priced and dual-tone V Sport variants expected

Toyota Kirloskar India is now expected to rejig its Yaris variant list with more affordable variants in addition to a new sporty dual-tone variant of the C-segment sedan. While some dealers confirmed that there is no current update expected for the Yaris, select few dealers have revealed that some updates and new sporty variants of the Yaris are to be launched soon. Toyota has published a post on its official Facebook page stating “launch alert” with a dual colour scheme for the Yaris.

Currently, the Yaris is sold in four variants – J, G, V and VX. While Toyota was offering 7-airbags as standard with the Yaris, now the J and G variants will be offered with three airbags, while an option of 7-airbags will be available. This has been done to help bring the price of the Yaris down in order to be more competitive. The base J variant will not feature the audio system and the across the range, the centre console between the driver and front passenger seat will be updated to accommodate storage for two bottles. In addition to the update to the centre console, the seat for the middle passenger at the rear has been flattened by 30mm to a more comfortable seating position.

The Yaris is said to see a new V-Sport variant which will feature sportier styling with a dual-tone colour scheme. Toyota will be offering a black upper half with silver, red, grey and white colours of the Yaris with the V-Sport model. Additionally, this variant will also get leather upholstery, with a leather-wrapped gear lever and steering wheel, along with the changes to the centre console. On the exterior, it will feature a piano black finished front grille, ORVMs and the fog lamp accents for a sportier look. This model will also come with a set of 15-inch alloy wheels.

The main reason for the Yaris to be updated with new features is down to the fact that the new safety regulations that will come into effect from October 2019. The Yaris as standard will feature three airbags, high-speed warning alert, rear parking sensors as standard. While Toyota did offer the Yaris with a driver seat belt reminder, will now also offer the same reminder for the front passenger as standard fitment.

The dealers have confirmed that these are some new changes that the Yaris will be getting soon and the updated price of the models are yet to be revealed. Officially, there is no confirmation or a timeline from the side of the manufacturer, although the new changes are expected if the dealer’s word and the post on their official social media are anything to go buy. While the official confirmation of the launch date is still to be announced, our sources have confirmed that the launch is expected in the first half of September 2019.