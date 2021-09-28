Toyota to stop selling sedan Yaris in India

Yaris was launched in 2018 in India, marking its entry into the mid-sized premium car segment in the country. The sedan was competing against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced that it would discontinue to sell its mid-sized Yaris sedan model in India with immediate effect as part of its product strategy chiefly based on enhanced technologies and product offerings. Yaris was launched in 2018 in India, marking its entry into the mid-sized premium car segment in the country. The sedan was competing against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market. The company said it would offer services and spare parts to existing customers for minimum 10 years.

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from September 27, 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings,” the company said in a statement.

Terming Yaris as truly a top-class, versatile sedan, Toyota said ever since its India debut, the brand won the hearts of customers with its stunning style and design, leading features, low maintenance cost and unmatchable drivability. It created a unique ownership experience.

“We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022,” TKM said.

Toyota’s product strategy is based on enhanced quality, developing innovative technologies, continuous market study to identify the key focus areas toward meeting the changing customer preferences and trends. The company remains committed to delivering ever-better cars with the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers, it said.

“In addition, over the last two decades, we have been harnessing our manufacturing capabilities to bring in world-class products to Indian consumers. As a part of this endeavour, we will continue to leverage our leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh our product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility,” TKM said.

TKM sold 12,772 units in August, registering 130% growth as compared to the domestic sales in the same month a year ago. The cumulative wholesales of TKM for the period from January to August in 2021 stood at 85,209 units as compared to 39,627 units sold in the corresponding period last year, registering 115% growth.

V Wiseline Sigamani, AGM, sales and strategic marketing, TKM said the company is witnessing steady growth after the Covid second wave and the trend continues in August as well. The segment dominance of Innova Crysta and Fortuner continues, as both the models have recorded good demand and witnessing growing sales in their respective segments. Glanza and Urban Cruiser also continue to garner sustained sales, he said.

