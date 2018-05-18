Toyota Yaris launched at a price of Rs 8.75 lakh: Will take on Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz

The much-awaited Toyota Yaris has finally been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Toyota Yaris bridges the gap between the Etios and Corolla Altis in the company's product portfolio. The mid-size sedan made its India debut at Auto Expo 2018 and its bookings had already commenced a few days back at the company's dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 50,000. The Toyota Yaris registers the brand's entry into the country's mid-size sedan segment and the interesting part is that it offers some segment features that are not even present in other popular cars at the same price point. Toyota Yaris has been launched in a total of four variants that go by the names J, G, V and VX. The company has announced that it will deliver 1000 units of the Yaris on the first day of delivery. Powering the new Toyota Yaris is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is being offered with a choice of six-speed manual and a seven-speed CVT gearbox. The engine produces a maximum power output of 107 hp along with a peak torque of 140 Nm.

Speaking on the launch of Toyota Yaris in India, Akito Tachibana, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Toyota is here to deliver ever better cars that set a benchmark in safety, quality, durability and reliability. Indian car market is highly competitive and customer preferences are changing with time and exposure to globalised products. Yaris is the most celebrated sedan globally and comes loaded with range of first in segment features. We have prioritized customer safety in the car offering leading safety features. We are happy that the strengths of the products have been recognized, we are confident that the Yaris will be a standard on the Indian roads when it comes to matching up with the evolving taste of Indian customers. We would like to thank customers for the confidence and trust they have shown to Toyota products over the years."

In terms of safety, the new Toyota Yaris gets seven airbags along with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution) and these features are standard across all the variants. Besides, the car is being offered with a tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors and vehicle stability control. The car also gets a gesture control for the infotainment system that is not present in any of its rivals. The Toyota Yaris is built on the company's B platform and it has been retuned as per the Indian road conditions. The car has overall body dimensions of 4425mm x 1730mm x 1495mm (LxBxH). The new Toyota Yaris challenges the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the segment.

Here is the complete price list of the Toyota Yaris for India:

Variant Manual CVT Price Toyota Yaris J Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) Toyota Yaris G Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 11.76 lakh Toyota Yaris V Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh Toyota Yaris VX Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh