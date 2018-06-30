Toyota Yaris, Innova Crysta boost Toyota sales in India: Sells 13,088 units in June 2018

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched its Toyota Yaris in June 2018 and the company now confirms that it has sold 13,088 units in June 2018 and has posted a massive growth in its sales when compared to a lower base of June 2017 which saw a slump in sales over the implementation of GST. Toyota in India had sold 1973 units in the domestic market and exported 1655 units of the Etios series in June 2017. It was a conscious decision by the company to lower the volumes to lessen any impact on the dealers owing to the uncertainty surrounding GST in July 2017.

Toyota further said that 'we are happy that Yaris continues to enjoy good traction from customers'. Toyota also exported 1014 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking an overall sales of 14,102 units. The company has been able to register 23% growth in the first half of 2018 from Jan –June 2018 as compared to the same period last year.

N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We have achieved triple-digit growth this month as compared to June 2017 owing to last year’s GST scenario, wherein we supplied as per the market demand which was impacted due to impending GST implementation. The real scenario of June-July sales will be clear after July end compared to Jun –July 2017."

Toyota Innova Crysta sales have been encouraging over last three months and has recorded a growth of over 43% in April-June 2018 period. "The positive growth in the first six months of 2018 over 2017 has been very encouraging," Raja added.

Toyota Yaris is the company’s fourth sedan in its India line-up and the company does not plan to bring in the diesel version on the Toyota Yaris anytime soon. With the difference in the price of petrol and diesel being at an all-time low, Toyota believes it's the right time to push petrol powered cars. “The move towards petrol will happen only from a cost of ownership perspective. So let's say if the government subsidizes diesel heavily, then the shift towards petrol will never happen. In the past the government has done that but going forward, I doubt the government will have a financial levy to do it again.” Toyota had said earlier.