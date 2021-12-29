Toyota Yaris hatchback appears on Indian roads again: Swift rival coming soon?

A test mule of the Toyota Yaris hatchback was recently spied on Indian roads. The sub-compact hatchback is also sold in a GR trim in international markets.

The Toyota Yaris is a well-known name to Indian buyers. Now discontinued, the Yaris was a C-segment sold by the Japanese carmaker in our market. The automaker is considering bringing back this badge in India again. At least, the spy images sent to us by Vaibhav Sharma reveal so. The images show us a test mule of the Toyota Yaris hatchback. The mule was seen cruising on an open highway stretch somewhere in UP.

As of now, the arrival of the Yaris hatchback in the Indian market remains a question since the company already has the Glanza in the hatchback space. Nevertheless, the Yaris hatchback could be pitted against the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and more.

The model seen here is the 4th-gen iteration of the Yaris. Based on Toyota’s TNGA platform, it is one of the most dynamic products in its class. In terms of design, the Yaris hatch does look sporty from all angles. A set of upswept headlamps are flanked by a massive radiator grille on the front. The bumper also flaunts some creases and is flared for an added presence.

Sideways, the mule can be seen riding on a set of steelies. However, the production model is sold with stylish alloy wheels in foreign markets. The muscular theme is carried over to the rear facet as well. A set of wraparound tail lamps are seen on the Yaris hatchback’s tail, which come with LED internals.

Talking of the powertrain options, Toyota offers three petrol engines in the European market for the Yaris – 1.0L petrol, 1.5L petrol, and 1.5L hybrid. There are no diesel engines on offer with the Yaris globally. The petrol motors are available with multiple gearbox choices – 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and a CVT. A GR version of the Yaris is also on offer that comes with a 1.6L 3-pot turbo-petrol motor and belts out 257 Hp. Also, the GR Yaris can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.5 seconds.