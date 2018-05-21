Toyota Yaris gets over 5,000 bookings: CVT variants already a hit, here’s why!

Toyota Yaris was launched in India last week and it looks like the midsize sedan is off to a decent start. The company has recently announced that the Yaris has received over 5,000 bookings till now. The interesting part is that almost two-third of customers have chosen the automatic variant. The prices of Toyota Yaris had been announced a couple of weeks before the official launch. The car can be yours for a starting price of Rs 8.75 lakh and the figure reaches up till Rs 14.07 lakh. Toyota Yaris has been launched in India in a total of four variants namely J, G, V and VX. The company decided to offer a CVT option with all the variants and it can be purchased from as low as Rs 9.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

Powering the Toyota Yaris is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is offered with choices of a six-speed manual and a seven-speed CVT gearbox. There is no diesel engine on offer with the sedan at present but the company might introduce it at a later stage. The new Toyota Yaris gets multiple segment first features and in terms of safety, it gets seven airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) standard across all the variants. The new Toyota Yaris gets a gesture control for the infotainment system that is not present in any of its rivals. Furthermore, the sedan features front parking sensors in the higher variants, unlike rear parking sensors that its competition offers.

The higher number of bookings for the CVT variant of the new Toyota Yaris shows better acceptance of automatic cars in India. With traffic gradually increasing day by day, it looks like customers do not want to involve them in the hassle of changing gears every now and then and hence, automatic cars are becoming popular. Moreover, the CVT variants of the Toyota Yaris offer a slightly better fuel efficiency than their manual counterparts and hence, it is one of the reasons why the customers are not minding spending some more cash for the CVT.