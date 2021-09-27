Toyota Yaris discontinued: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan in the works

Toyota Kirloskar Motor pulls plug on the Yaris. However, the brand plans to launch a set of new product in the Indian market soon, which might include the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the discontinuation of the Yaris sedan from the Indian market today. The move comes as part of the brand’s strategy to address the evolving needs of the consumers. The carmaker, however, has affirmed to offer service and spares to the existing customers for a minimum of 10 years. The Yaris rivalled Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the Indian market. A rebadged version of the Ciaz is expected to join Toyota’s Indian line-up soon. Like the Baleno and Vitara Brezza, the Ciaz will be sold with a Toyota badge and will most likely be christened as Belta.

Toyota has filed trademark applications for the Belta name, and thus, it is assumed to be the name of the brand’s Ciaz-based offering. The Belta will remain mechanically identical to the Ciaz. Under the bonnet, it will house the same 1.5L petrol power plant, which dishes out a peak power output of 103 Bhp and 138 Nm of max torque. It also comes equipped with Maruti Suzuki’s SVHS mild-hybrid system that helps the user with improved low-end performance and increased fuel efficiency. The option of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed AT is likely to be carried over as well.

As seen with the other rebadged offerings, the base-spec trim of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz – Sigma, could be missed out from the Toyota Belta’s variant line-up. The repurposed sedan will come with a slew of features as standard fitment across the range. The list is expected to include – auto-dimming IRVM, LED projector headlamps, touchscreen infotainment unit, front fog lamps and more. Moreover, TKM will offer a better warranty package on its version of the Maruti Suzuki sedan. Plus, the Belta is assumed to boast a higher starting price of around Rs. 9.25 lakh, ex-showroom. The Japanese brand is also testing the Yaris hatch on Indian soil, which could also reach the showroom floors by sometime next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.