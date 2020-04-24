Toyota Yaris Cross: Etios Cross replacement in India or not?

The Toyota Etios Cross wasn't a huge commercial success but the Yaris Cross looks upmarket as well as has modern equipment in the form of a hybrid powertrain.

By:Published: April 24, 2020 5:24:08 PM

The Toyota Yaris Cross was unveiled (digitally) in Europe last night. Surprisingly the model is trending in India with many wanting to know the price or launch date here. Given that the Etios Cross has now been discontinued, doesn’t the Yaris Cross come across as a perfect replacement? Toyota also doesn’t have a sub-4m SUV in its portfolio in India – a segment where all the action is happening. Well, the short answer will be NO. The Yaris Cross isn’t coming to India though it is a beautiful thought. There you have it. End of the story. However, if you are bitten by the bug to know why we think its not coming here, scroll down.

It is based on the Yaris, so why not bring it here?

True, it is based on the Yaris that we have here in India. The Yaris itself is based on the TNGA-B. If you see, the Yaris at present isn’t a hot selling item compared to cars like the City, Verna, and Ciaz. Even if it makes a case, Toyota India might not want to compromise on its deal with Suzuki. This deal entails that the Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza will soon be launched. In fact, in a recent interaction with Toyota, we were told that

Preparation is going according to plan for the Vitara Brezza. At this point in time, we would like to refrain from sharing a specific schedule of the official launch of the model as it concerns our future product plans.

 

Not only this, but the Yaris Cross also boasts a 10mm longer wheelbase than the Indian Yaris sedan. Bringing it here will mean more investment in stretching the wheelbase and making the car shorter. Currently, the Yaris Cross has a length of 4.1-metres. Ducking it under the sub-4m metre will mean new bumpers and then dialling that with the upcoming pedestrian protection means additional investment.

Apart from the Suzuki part, what you said is doable, right?

Yes, it is doable. We have seen companies extending wheelbase as well as reducing their car length to suit the Indian requirement. However, with both these things in place, what about the engine. At present, Toyota India on its own doesn’t have a smaller capacity petrol engine. To be precise, a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel. The Indian government gives a sub-4m car tax benefits only if the petrol engine is below 1.2-litre and the diesel 1.5-litre.

The Yaris Cross runs a 115hp, 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, hybrid engine. This will be noteworthy as it will have the fuel efficiency edge over the others in this segment. Toyota will also have a first-mover advantage since we are yet to see a full-blown hybrid engine in the sub-4m segment. The closest is Maruti with the Vitara Brezza (mild hybrid) as well as Mahindra with a start-stop system for the TUV300 and XUV300 models.

A hybrid engine will add to the cost and pricing of the car over Rs 10 lakh and with just a single fuel option will be harakiri. Moreover, the Yaris Cross also comes with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, again a segment-first.

We reached out to Toyota to know if the car will be launched here or not. The company’s standard response was sent out to us and it says 

As this question pertains to our future product plans, we will not be able to comment on the same.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

China-made Brixton 1200 cleared for production: 1200cc modern classic has Bonneville T120 in its sights!

China-made Brixton 1200 cleared for production: 1200cc modern classic has Bonneville T120 in its sights!

Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

Exclusive! Kia Sonet runs into problem after trademark objection on name: Venue, Brezza rival launch in 2020

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely

All-new or refreshed Audi BS6 cars in the pipeline: Diesel not ruled out entirely