Toyota’s version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx India launch this year: What to expect?

Toyota will introduce the re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India this festive season. Upon launch, it will be the most affordable SUV in Toyota’s Indian portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s partnership is going strong in the Indian market with the launch of several badge-engineered models. Maruti recently introduced its flagship MPV, the Invicto which is based on the Innova Hycross, and now Toyota is gearing up to launch the re-badged version of the Ertiga and Fronx. Here’s what to expect from Toyota’s version of Maruti Fronx.

Toyota’s Fronx-based SUV: What to expect?

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based vehicle will be Toyota’s only sub-compact SUV on sale in India. One can expect it to feature minor cosmetic changes inside and out. The company might update the grille of the SUV and alloy wheels. On the inside, it will get a large 9.0-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, up to six airbags and a lot more.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 officially teased: India launch on August 30 [Video]

Toyota’s Fronx-based SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the upcoming Toyota sub-compact SUV will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and an AMT. It might also get bi-fuel CNG option and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review:

Toyota’s Fronx-based SUV: Price and rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is currently priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the Toyota’s derivative to be also priced in the same ballpark. Upon launch, it will rival a host of other sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Source: Autocar India