Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

The new Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV has been launched in India at a price of Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Vellfire is costlier than the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class that can be yours for Rs 68.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched Vellfire is a highly awaited model and comes to India via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route. The luxury MPV by Toyota is being offered in a single variant only that is named as the Executive Lounge. The Vellfire offers a luxurious second-row experience and has one of the best rear passenger car seats in the business. The vehicle gets a couple of captain seats in the second row and needless to say, these have a reclining function.

Moreover, these are ventilated and you get electronic footrest as well. The rear seat occupants won’t be disappointed for sure as the MPV also offers cupholders, and a roof-mounted entertainment screen coupled with HDMI and WiFi. The cabin of the new Toyota Vellfire gets beige or black upholstery with wooden inserts. The vehicle gets a dual-sunroofs and also a 17-speaker JBL sound system that will certainly cherish the audiophiles.

Toyota Vellfire has a total length of 4935 mm along with an 1850 mm width. The height of the luxury MPV is 1895 mm. The wheelbase of the Vellfire is 3000 mm and the vehicle offers ample space to the occupants. The Vellfire gets a lot of chrome on the exterior that will certainly please a lot of customers. In terms of features, the Vellfire comes with all-LED headlamps with cornering function, electric sliding doors, panoramic view monitor and parking assist.

The seven-seater luxury MPV draws power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces respective power and torque outputs of 115 hp and 198 Nm. The engine is coupled to two electric motors that develop 141 hp and 67 hp for the front and rear respectively with combined power output at 196 bhp. Stay tuned for more updates and subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

