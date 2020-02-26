Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

Toyota Vellfire seven-seater luxury MPV draws power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces respective power and torque outputs of 115 hp and 198 Nm. The engine is coupled to two electric motors as well.

By:Updated: February 26, 2020 1:47:38 PM

The new Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV has been launched in India at a price of Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Vellfire is costlier than the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class that can be yours for Rs 68.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched Vellfire is a highly awaited model and comes to India via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route. The luxury MPV by Toyota is being offered in a single variant only that is named as the Executive Lounge. The Vellfire offers a luxurious second-row experience and has one of the best rear passenger car seats in the business. The vehicle gets a couple of captain seats in the second row and needless to say, these have a reclining function.

Moreover, these are ventilated and you get electronic footrest as well. The rear seat occupants won’t be disappointed for sure as the MPV also offers cupholders, and a roof-mounted entertainment screen coupled with HDMI and WiFi. The cabin of the new Toyota Vellfire gets beige or black upholstery with wooden inserts. The vehicle gets a dual-sunroofs and also a 17-speaker JBL sound system that will certainly cherish the audiophiles.

Toyota Vellfire has a total length of 4935 mm along with an 1850 mm width. The height of the luxury MPV is 1895 mm. The wheelbase of the Vellfire is 3000 mm and the vehicle offers ample space to the occupants. The Vellfire gets a lot of chrome on the exterior that will certainly please a lot of customers. In terms of features, the Vellfire comes with all-LED headlamps with cornering function, electric sliding doors, panoramic view monitor and parking assist.

The seven-seater luxury MPV draws power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces respective power and torque outputs of 115 hp and 198 Nm. The engine is coupled to two electric motors that develop 141 hp and 67 hp for the front and rear respectively with combined power output at 196 bhp. Stay tuned for more updates and subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched at Rs 79.5 lakh: Pricier than Mercedes-Benz V-Class!

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 bookings open: Price and changes to expect!

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained