Toyota Vellfire launch likely in November 2019: Six-seater luxury MPV spotted in Delhi

They say there is no smoke without fire. Well, here we have a Vellfire. Jokes aside, it was rumoured that Toyota will launch the Vellfire in our market this year. This rumour was confirmed when a few units were spotted, being part of the customer clinics here. A source has now confirmed that the commercial launch of the vehicle will take place in November 2019. ExpressDrives happened to spot a Toyota Vellfire carrying a temporary registration plate in Delhi. The Vellfire, like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be brought in as a CBU. The Indian government earlier this year, relaxed its norms with respect to homologation of vehicles. This means manufacturers can bring in up to 2,500 vehicles from outside without having to homologate them.

The Vellfire that was caught on camera had an Executive Lounge written at the back and this is the trim that will be coming in here. Toyota only bring in the Vellfire with a petrol-hybrid engine as is evident from the badging at the rear. This engine is good for 150hp and combined with the electric motor (143hp), the combined output is 197hp. Torque stays at 235Nm. Toyota has mated this engine to an electronic-CVT and power is sent to all four wheels. The claimed mileage is 11.6kmpl.

While the exterior look of the car suggests that it is stylish though a bit van-like, there are a lot of nice bits. The all-LED headlights along with the DRLs look nice. Similarly, the multi-spoke alloys as well as the clear lens LED tail lamps look good too. Inside, one gets leather upholstery, memory seats (this is a 6-seater) as well as get heating/cooling function, individual seat tables and automatic climate control. The middle row also gets a fully-extendable Ottoman seat that also reclines for additional comfort. As the badge suggests, this is a proper lounge for the discerning customer.

A source tells us that dealers have already imported a few units and the car spotted here was from a dealership. It is likely that the initial target will be B2B customers while the B2C angle cannot be ruled out either. The Toyota Vellfire will compete with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, though the latter comes only with a diesel engine. The price should be around Rs 75 lakh, ex-showroom.