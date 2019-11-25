Exclusive: Toyota India to launch the Vellfire in its 2020 form with minor interior updates

Yes, we know its been a long time since you're hearing of the Toyota Vellfire and its Indian launch. The vehicle sightings too have proved that the Vellfire launch is around the corner. Toyota themselves haven't shied away from this fact. However, they are still not willing to announce the launch date. However, Express Drives has now exclusively learnt that the current Vellfire that is seen on the roads will not be the one making its way down here. No exterior changes are said to be there. However, there will be minor interior changes. Toyota will launch the Vellfire in India, just before the Expo. The brand, as we revealed in September 2019, will not be participating at the biennial event.

Other than this, the Toyota Vellfire will be coming in through the CBU route and will be priced between Rs 85-90 lakh, ex-showroom. The units that you see here have been brought in by the dealers. This is to show prospective customers these cars. Bookings could begin from January 2020.

The Toyota Vellfire will be brought in a single Exclusive Lounge trim. This 6-seater vehicle has powered seats with ventilation, twin sunroofs, climate control as well as mood lighting. The 2.5-litre dual VVT petrol-hybrid engine makes a total of 197hp of power. There are two electric motors that are placed at the rear wheels. Power is chanelled to all four wheels via an automatic transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency is 11kmpl. Since it is a hybrid, expect one to get slightly more efficiency than the claimed number.

With the government's relaxed norms of importing a vehicle, carmakers like Toyota and others can bring in their four-wheelers without having to homologate them. As it is, these uber expensive vehicles sell in lower numbers and hence we can see more of halo products in the near future.