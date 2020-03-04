Toyota Vellfire insanely luxurious features explained: Ottoman seats, roof-mounted screen and more

The Toyota Vellfire has got a whole lot of luxury features in its kitty and here, we have explained all of them.

Toyota has brought their utmost luxurious car to the Indian market. The Toyota Vellfire has been launched in India at Rs 79.5 lakh, ex-showroom. If after reading this story, you might be rushing to a nearest Toyota dealer to book the van, you are in for some disappointment. At the launch press conference, Toyota confirmed that the vehicle has already been booked for the next three months. Every month, since this is an import, Japan sends in 60 units. So, those who have booked earlier, will get it now. Others will have to wait till October for their vehicle delivery. Now, with this out of the way, we can concentrate on what makes this van such a popular choice.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It has got to be the features. Nobody buys vans based on their looks. The cabin space as well as the opulence is what counts. The Toyota Vellfire delivers it in spades. We will take a look at what all the India-spec model offers. There is just an Executive Lounge variant available here. It boasts a petrol-hybrid powertrain that makes 115hp of power and 198Nm. There is an electric motor at the rear axle and one at the front. These help propel the vehicle on their own, if they are fully charged. The charging mechanism is through the brakes and the energy is fed to individual batteries. There is no need to charge the vehicle externally.

The outside features of the 2020 Toyota Vellfire include all-LED headlights, Audi-like turn indicators, fog lamps with cornering function, powerered mirrors with heating function as well as memory and dual sunroofs. Inside, there is luxury at its best, this side of Lexus. You get the powered Ottoman seats at the front with memory function as well as heating and cooling feature. At the push of a button, the seats slide, recline and move. These seats are a mix of genuine as well as fake leather. The doors themselves are sliding units and the middle row too is powered. It has the trappings of your hall sofa. The headrests too can be adjusted…you guessed it right, electrically.

On the roof is a screen that can play videos. This one too opens and closes at the tap of a button. As far as connectivity options to it go, there is the HDMI and Wifi. Speaking of which, there are 16 different ambient colours for the cabin. If you think that this is the only infotainment option, then you’re grossly mistaken. Toyota has also placed a screen right next to the driver. This one has Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay functionality dialled in. It boasts a 17-speaker JBL music system that also has inbuilt navigation.

There is also the Chauffeur Controls that’s available on the key fob. This includes the option to slide the side doors, open the boot, lock or unlock and even put the seat upright with just one click. As far as safety is concerned, there are parking sensors at the front and back, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill assist, stability control, panoramic view monitor and VDIM. Yes, there are also the seven airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.