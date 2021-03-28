Toyota vehicles to get costlier from April 1, 2021: Fortuner, Innova Crysta included

The price hike will affect all models across the Toyota line-up including the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza and more.

By:March 28, 2021 11:25 AM
Toyota Fortuner and other models to increase in price

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will be increasing the prices of all its vehicles beginning from April 1, 2021. The news does not come as a huge surprise as recently other car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Renault and Isuzu also issued statements saying that they would increase the price of their vehicles with the start of the new fiscal year. The reason for the hike also seems to be consistent across the various brands. It has been attributed to the increase in production cost and materials. 

The following statement was issued by the carmaker: 

TKM today indicated that the company will realign the prices of its models, with effect from 1st April 2021. This increase is necessitated to offset the substantial increase in input costs. During such testing times, it has been our endeavor to absorb cost increases through our internal efforts, and only a minimal portion will be reflected onto the prices. As a customer-centric company, we reinforce our commitment to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers. 

Toyota reported that sales had grown by 36 per cent in the month of February this year. The company sells models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Yaris, Camry, Vellfire, Urban Cruise and Glanza in India. The exact amount or percentage hike has not been revealed by the company but we do expect it to be in line with what other manufacturers have done. The cost of components has gone up and so it is only natural that the end product becomes more costly. Popular models like the Fortuner and Innova Crysta are currently being sold for a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh and Rs 15.85 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Toyota Glanza, which is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, is the company’s most affordable product in the market and sells for Rs 7.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The most expensive model in the line-up is Vellfire, which retails at Rs 87 lakh (ex-showroom).  

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed

Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 