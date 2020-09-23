Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Differences in variants, price explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, well, these are essentially two same cars, yet quite different at the same time. Here, we compare the corresponding trims of the two subcompact SUVs and also, tell you the price difference for each variant.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in the country today at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). For starters, the Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, all thanks to an alliance under which both, Suzuki and Toyota share cars and technology. The new kid on the block – Toyota Urban Cruiser comes in three trim levels namely Mid-Grade, High-Grade and Premium-Grade and these correspond against LXI/VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trims of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Here we compare all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser along with the price difference of the corresponding trims. Let’s have a look!

Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid-Grade vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXI/VXI

The lower-most trim of the Urban Cruiser is named Mid-Grade and it has been priced at a starting of Rs 8.40 lakh (for the manual transmission). On the other hand, the lower-most trim of the Vitara Brezza that’s called LXI is available for Rs 7.34 lakh and the same comes with a manual gearbox only. That said, if you compare the lower-most trims of both the subcompact SUVs, these have a price difference of Rs 1.06 lakh with the Urban Cruiser costing more. However, the corresponding trim for Urban Cruiser Mid-Grade is the Vitara Brezza is VXI that is priced at a starting of Rs 8.35 lakh. Talking of the automatic variants, while the Urban Cruiser Mid-Grade AT is priced at Rs 9.80 lakh, the Vitara Brezza VXI AT can be yours for a price of Rs 9.75 lakh. As one can see, the price difference here is just Rs 5,000 with the Urban Cruiser costing more.

Toyota Urban Cruiser High-Grade vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXI

Now coming to the mid-spec variants of the two subcompact SUVs, Toyota Urban Cruiser High-Grade MT is priced at Rs 9.15 lakh while the corresponding variant – Vitara Brezza ZXI MT can be yours for Rs 9.10 lakh and hence, accounting for a price difference of just Rs 5,000. Talking of the automatic variants of both these cars, while the Urban Cruiser High-Grade AT can be yours for Rs 10.65 lakh, the Vitara Brezza ZXI AT can be yours for Rs 10.50 lakh. That said, Urban Cruiser automatic variant in the mid-spec will cost Rs 15,000 more than the mid-spec Vitara Brezza.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium-Grade vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXI+

Now talking of the range-topping trims, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium-Grade with manual transmission is priced at Rs 9.80 lakh while the corresponding manual variant of the Vitara Brezza namely ZXI+ MT will set you back by Rs 9.75 lakh. Here as well, you will save Rs 5,000 if you go for the Vitara Brezza. Coming to the top-spec automatic variants, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium-Grade MT is available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 11.30 lakh while the Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT is priced at Rs 11.15 lakh. That said, the range-topping automatic variants have a price difference of Rs 15,000 and again, Vitara Brezza is the cheaper one here.

Check out the variant-wise prices of Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza here:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXI MT – Rs 7.34 lakh Mid-Grade MT – Rs 8.40 lakh VXI MT – Rs 8.35 lakh Mid-Grade AT – Rs 9.80 lakh VXI AT – Rs 9.75 lakh High-Grade MT – Rs 9.15 lakh ZXI MT – Rs 9.10 lakh High-Grade AT – Rs 10.65 lakh ZXI AT – Rs 10.50 lakh Premium-Grade MT – Rs 9.80 lakh ZXI+ MT – Rs 9.75 lakh Premium-Grade AT – Rs 11.30 lakh ZXI+ AT – Rs 11.15 lakh

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

