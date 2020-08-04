Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Toyota is entering the sub-compact SUV segment in India with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. The vehicle will borrow the underpinnings of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as a part of the deal between Suzuki and Toyota and the launch is confirmed for the festive season this year.

By:Published: August 4, 2020 8:41 PM

Toyota India has released a teaser image confirming that its upcoming sub-compact SUV will be called the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Urban Cruiser is scheduled to be launched during the festive season this year. The new model is in sync with the global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota where Toyota will share it’s electrified and connected vehicle technology, while in part, Suzuki’s ventures in India will help Toyota gain market share in the country in the compact segment. The first model launch under this deal from Toyota was the Glanza hatchback which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model under the same partnership which will essentially be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Toyota has not revealed many details about the Urban Cruiser as yet. However, it will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine only and will be offered with the 5-speed manual transmission. Whether Toyota will offer the 4-speed automatic variant with the smart-hybrid system like the Vitara Brezza is yet to be confirmed.

The image does well to hide the final look of the upcoming model. The styling philosophy for the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be similar to the difference seen between the Baleno and Glanza. What we can make out from the teaser image is that the Urban Cruiser will be fairly recognisable as a Vitara Brezza under the skin. The front grille of the SUV will use a different design, while no changes to the headlamps and the front bumper is expected. At the rear, the story is expected to be similar with only the “Suzuki” badge and the “Vitara Brezza” badge being replaced with a “Toyota” badge and the new “Urban Cross” badge respectively. The interior of the Urban Cross will also be identical to the Vitara Brezza with the Toyota badge being replaced on the steering wheel and in the graphics of the touchscreen infotainment system’s user interface.

The Urban Cruiser name comes as a derivation of Toyota’s iconic line of SUVs and offroaders like the legendary Land Cruiser and the FJ Cruiser. Toyota will launch the Urban Cruiser this year during the festive season making an entry into the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment to rival not only the Vitara Brezza but also the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement