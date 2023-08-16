Toyota will be re-entering the subcompact SUV/crossover space after Urban Cruiser was discontinued last year.

Toyota recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’ in India. This name is most likely to be utilised on Toyota’s iteration of Maruti Fronx, as part of the global partnership between the two automakers. Fronx itself is based on the same platform as Baleno which has been rebadged as Glanza in Toyota’s lineup.

The ‘Urban Cruiser’ sub-brand made its entry in Toyota lineup in the form of rebadged Maruti Brezza in 2020 which was discontinued last year. This branding was carried forward for the Hyryder for a segment above, and now Toyota is re-entering the sub-4 SUV/crossover segment with another Urban Cruiser named Taisor.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Expected Design

While Fronx is based on the new-gen Baleno, it borrows styling cues from Maruti Grand Vitara. It won’t be surprising if Toyota opts for the same approach and borrow visual cues from Hyryder for the upcoming subcompact crossover. This will help Taison distinguish itself from its Maruti cousin, although proportions and profile will be identical to the Fronx.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Expected interiors, features

Interiors of Urban Cruiser Taisor should receive the layout as Fronx, even though Toyota is likely to use a different colour theme and upholstery for its iteration. As for features, equipment on Taisor will most likely be carried over from Fronx without any changes.

Hence, Taisor will offer features like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto climate control, a heads-up display,a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, connected car tech, cruise control and much more. In terms of safety, Taison will come equipped with features such as up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability program (ESP)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Powertrains

Taisor will offer the same engine options as the Maruti Fronx. This includes a 1.2-litre K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine. The former produced 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while being paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. This engine is also available in a CNG guise in Fronz that offers slightly detuned output.

On the other hand, the 1.0-litre Boosterjet unit develops 99 bhp and 148 NM of peak torque. For this motor, transmission duties are carried out with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Expected launch, price

Toyota is currently focussing on launching Rumion MPV in India which is a rebadged Maruti Ertiga. Prices for Rumion are expected to be revealed later this month whereas Urban Cruiser Taisor could launch in September or October. Prices for Taisor are expected to commence from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.