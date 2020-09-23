Toyota Urban Cruiser launched at Rs 8.4 lakh: Rebadged Maruti Brezza’s specs, price, features & variants

Toyota is entering the subcompact SUV segment in India with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser which borrows underpinnings from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as part of the Suzuki and Toyota deal.

By:Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:14 PM
toyota urban cruiser price

Toyota today marked its entry into the very popular subcompact SUV segment in India with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. Rivalling the likes of the newly-launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Brezza and is the second product to roll out from the global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota. The Toyota sports distinguishing exterior features like a new grille, and redesigned bumpers.

The Urban Cruiser boasts a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It gets an engine start-stop button, climate control, a dual-tone interior theme, auto-dimming IRVM, steering mounted controls for audio and cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and more.

Powertrain options are the same as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which means it gets a K Series 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 103 hp and 138 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The automatic variants come with mild-hybrid tech.

Toyota Urban Cruiser variant-wise prices:

Mid-grade MT – Rs 8.4 lakh
Mid-grade AT – Rs 9.8 lakh

High-grade MT – Rs 9.15 lakh
High-grade AT – Rs 10.65 lakh

Premium-grade MT – Rs 9.8 lakh
Premium-grade AT – Rs 11.30 lakh

In terms of safety, the Urban Cruiser comes with all the basic requirements that include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert warning, seat belt alert, and rear parking sensors, along with Hill Ascent Assist in the automatic variants.

Also read: Kia Sonet launched at Rs 6.71 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival’s variants, engine, gearbox details

The Urban Cruiser comes in six solid colour options – Sunny White, Iconic Grey, Suave Silver, Rustic Brown, Spunky Blue, Groovy Orange, and three dual-tone options – Rustic Brown with Sizzling Black roof, Groovy Orange with Sunny White roof, and Spunky Blue with Sizzling Black Roof.

Bookings for the Urban Cruiser can be made at all authorised Toyota dealerships and also online through its official website. During the launch of the Urban Cruiser, Toyota also confirmed that it will be expanding its network to 290 cities by the end of this year.

