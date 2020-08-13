Toyota Urban Cruiser partially revealed in new teaser: Bookings to open this month

Toyota will be introducing the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza soon. The Toyota Urban Cruiser, as it is called, is expected to be launched in the festive season and bookings are confirmed to officially begin by August end.

Toyota India has just released another teaser image of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which will be launched in India around the festive season. The Urban Cruiser is the second model to be introduced under the agreement between the parent companies Toyota and Suzuki. The same agreement that gave us the Toyota Glanza, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Toyota has dropped a new teaser partially revealing more of the upcoming sub-compact SUV. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will see minimal revisions to the styling seen on the Vitara Brezza. The image shows a glimpse of what the Urban Cruiser will look like and from the initial impression, the design will see a new fascia which looks to be inspired by the current Toyota Fortuner, especially the front grille and the bumper. The headlamps will remain the same as the Vitara Brezza.

The Urban Cruiser name is derived from Toyota’s heritage line of capable SUVs like the legendary Land Cruiser and the FJ Cruiser. Underneath, however, the Urban Cruiser will use the same underpinning of the Vitara Brezza and will be powered by the same powertrain and drivetrain options. The Vitara Brezza is available with a 103hp 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. As standard, the motor is mated to a 5-speed manual box. However, if you chose the 4-speed automatic, the engine also comes paired with the mild-hybrid system. It is likely that the Urban Cruiser will offer the same combination of engine and transmission options. But, the variant break-up for the Urban Cruiser may be slightly different.

The Urban Cruiser is expected to offer no changes in the interior, offering identical features and overall design layout. The Urban Cruiser will arrive in a highly competitive segment to rival not only the Vitara Brezza on which it is based but also the Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V along with the upcoming Kia Sonet. Toyota India has confirmed that interested customers can begin booking their Urban Cruiser soon as dealers will begin accepting bookings for the vehicle by the end of August 2020, ahead of its expected launch in September. The Vitara Brezza is currently priced between Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be priced in a similar range while trying to be competitive as well.

