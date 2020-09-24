Toyota Urban Cruiser launched in India: Details on Vitara Brezza-based subcompact SUV

TKM expects that, like the Glanza, the Urban Cruiser will also attract a new set of customers. There are subtle differences between the Urban Cruiser and the Vitara Brezza, especially badging and slight design changes. Both the SUVs share engines and all mechanical parts.

By:Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:19 AM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the Urban Cruiser sub-4 metre SUV—a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza—priced Rs 8.4 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. With Urban Cruiser, the auto-maker is offering a warranty of three years or 1 lakh km, whichever is earlier, and for customers who pre-booked the SUV, it’s offering the ‘Respect Package’—no-cost periodic maintenance for up to two years or 20,000 km (whichever is earlier). TKM expects that, like the Glanza, the Urban Cruiser will also attract a new set of customers. There are subtle differences between the Urban Cruiser and the Vitara Brezza, especially badging and slight design changes. Both the SUVs share engines and all mechanical parts.

“This SUV offers all the high-end features that customers today seek in their cars. Moreover, it offers an early entry into the Toyota SUV family and comes with Toyota’s famed global standards of sales and after-sales service,” said Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, Sales & Service, TKM.  “We are anticipating increased demand for SUVs in the coming months and years. The Urban Cruiser will play an important role in catering to this demand, particularly from first-time Toyota buyers who are brand conscious and want to experience an international brand,” added Soni.

On June 6, 2019, Toyota Kirloskar Motor forayed into the premium hatchback segment with the Glanza—a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the first model exchanged under the global collaboration between Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor. A year on, and with almost 30,000 units sold, TKM says it has developed a learning set needed to succeed in the entry-level car segment in India.

