Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date revealed: Expected price, features of Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

There is a mix of automatic as well as manual variants of the Urban Cruiser, with the former receiving the mild-hybrid assist. Deliveries of the SUV should start in a bit after the launch date.

By:Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:32 PM

Bookings of the Toyota Urban Cruiser have reached a good point. Precisely why Toyota India has been generous enough in offering a free periodic maintenance package of two years for the early birds. Now, Toyota has announced the launch of the Urban Cruiser. Toyota’s latest SUV will be launched on September 23. The Urban Cruiser price in India should begin from Rs 8.3 lakh and there will be four variants in all. There is a mix of automatic as well as manual variants, with the former receiving the mild-hybrid assist. Deliveries of the SUV should start in a bit after the launch date. As is apparent from the information Toyota has been giving out on its website, there will be a plethora of colour options.

The Urban Cruiser looks slightly different from the Vitara Brezza. The grille is very much Toyota-like and the bumpers too are different. Toyota designers have added a bit of flair to the interior as well. Cruise control, push button start, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps/wipers too are available. As for the safety aspect, like the Brezza, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert warning, front seat belt alert will be standard. The automatic trims will get Hill Ascent Assist.

The powertrain in question will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This engine is good for 105hp of power and 138Nm torque. The standard choice of gearbox will be a 5-speed manual, with an optional 4-speed torque converter. Expect around 18kmpl from the torque converter while the 5-speed manual should deliver slightly lesser number. The mild torque assist helps at lower rpms, thereby facilitating lower gearshifts in traffic.

Aside from the Urban Cruiser, in the coming days the Kia Sonet compact SUV will be launched as well. The Kia has a wider powertrain as well as feature list.

