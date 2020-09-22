Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota is entering the subcompact SUV segment in India with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser which borrows underpinnings from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as part of the Suzuki and Toyota deal.

The subcompact SUV space in India has grown ever so larger than it’s been before and September will see the launch of two new models. Kia Sonet was launched just days ago and now, Toyota Urban Cruiser is set to launch 23 September. When launched, it’ll rival the Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and others in the segment. The Urban Cruiser will be the second product to roll out of the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership and will essentially be a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza.

Not many details are known on the powertrain yet but it is likely to come powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired either with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic with a mild-hybrid system. There will most likely not be a diesel engine on offer.

The exterior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser will sport distinguishing styling cues with a new Toyota-like grille and tweaked design for the bumpers. The interior design will be updated as well and will boast features like start/stop push button, cruise control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and auto headlamps and wipers.

In terms of safety, the Urban Cruiser will have all the basic requirements that include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert warning, seat belt alert, and rear parking sensors, along with Hill Ascent Assist in the automatic variants.

The Urban Cruiser is expected to come in four variants and nine colour options at price starting at Rs 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the upcoming subcompact SUV are open and Toyota is offering a free periodic maintenance package of two years to those who book it early on.

