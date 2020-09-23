Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch LIVE: Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. The vehicle will go up against the likes of the recently launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and ofcourse, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Toyota’s Urban Cruiser will be the second product out of the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership and is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The subcompact SUV will draw power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. The company has confirmed that all automatic variants of the car will come with Advanced Li-ion Battery with ISG for enhanced fuel efficiency. The chances of a diesel engine on offer are very bleak. With the subcompact SUV space getting hotter and spicier these days, Toyota is expected to price the Urban Cruiser quite competitively.