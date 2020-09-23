Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch LIVE: Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. The vehicle will go up against the likes of the recently launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and ofcourse, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Toyota’s Urban Cruiser will be the second product out of the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership and is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The subcompact SUV will draw power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. The company has confirmed that all automatic variants of the car will come with Advanced Li-ion Battery with ISG for enhanced fuel efficiency. The chances of a diesel engine on offer are very bleak. With the subcompact SUV space getting hotter and spicier these days, Toyota is expected to price the Urban Cruiser quite competitively.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second product to roll out of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, with the first one being the Toyota Glanza that is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Urban Cruiser will come based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With the car and technology sharing alliance between Suzuki and Toyota, the Urban Cruiser is expected to come with some benefits over the Vitara Brezza for it to appeal to the masses.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the commencement of bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV starting 22nd August. If you are interested, you can book the vehicle for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Bookings can be made both online and offline which meams you can book your car through your nearest Toyota dealership or at the company's official India website as well.
Hi folks! Hope you all are safe and fine amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Welcome to the Toyota Urban Cruiser LIVE Blog! The launch proceedings will be starting in just a few hours from now and in the meanwhile, we will be giving you a quick brief of what we know about the subcompact SUV so far. So sit back and enjoy the launch!