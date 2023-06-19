Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period stretches up to 18 months: Details

The waiting period for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has gone up and now stretches up to 18 months. This mid-size hybrid SUV is priced from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota introduced the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyrder SUV in September last year. This mid-size hybrid SUV is garnering good sales numbers for the company and is in high demand. Now, as per the company’s official website, the waiting period for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV have stretched up to 18 months, depending on the variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Waiting period explained

The strong hybrid variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder command a waiting period of up to 18 months after booking the car, depending on the exact trim chosen and location of the customer. Even the mild-hybrid variants of this mid-size SUV have a waiting period of up to eight months from the date of booking.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine and gearbox

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its combined output is rated at 114 bhp and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. This mid-size SUV gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit too with a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT along with optional AWD. There is also a bi-fuel CNG option.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price and rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in E, S, G and V trim levels which are spread across several variants. It is priced from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh, ex-showroom. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, etc.

