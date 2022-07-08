Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants, features explained

Toyota’s latest premium mid-size hybrid SUV called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been unveiled in India. While we wait for the prices to be revealed, let’s take a look at the specifications, variants and features in detail.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in four trims – E, S, G and V with a choice of two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology producing 100 bhp of power and 135 Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine is also available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration.
The second is a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine equipped with strong hybrid technology, producing a combined power of 115 bhp. The choice to opt for this engine is available only with the higher S, G and V trims. This engine has a two-wheel-drive configuration and is coupled with an e-drive transmission.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two main variants – NeoDrive and Hybrid. The NeoDrive is offered across E,S, G and V trims while the Hybrid is available in S,G and V trims.
Toyota HyRyder E trim
The HyRyder’s E trim gets a 1.5-liter petrol engine option only coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission.
|Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps
|LED tail-lamps
17-inch steel wheels with wheel-cover
|Roof-end spoiler
|Electric folding wing mirrors
|Black interior theme
|4.2-inch TFT display in instrument cluster
|Rear AC vents
|Reclining rear seats
|Dual front airbags
|ABS with EBD
|Vehicle stability control (VSC)
|Hill-hold control
|Rear parking sensors
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder S trim
Both the NeoDrive and the Strong Hybrid engine are available with the S trim and so is the 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT.
Features of S trim over the E:
|Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)
|Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)
|7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)
|Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
|Alexa and Google assistance
|Connected car features, Cruise control
|Paddle shifters (AT only)
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder G
This trim is also offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 1.5-liter strong hybrid engine.
Features of G trim over the S
|17-inch alloy wheels
|Auto folding outside wing mirrors
|9-inch touchscreen infotainment
|9-inch touchscreen infotainment with 6-speaker Arkamys sound system
|Wireless charging (strong hybrid)
|Full-LED headlamps
|Ambient interior lighting
Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)
|Head-up display (strong hybrid)
|Side and curtain airbags
Toyota Urban Cruiser V Trim
The top-tier V trim of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder has a variety of features and both engine options.
|Roof rails
Arkamys surround sound system
|Leatherette seats
|Standard panoramic sunroof
|Drive modes (AWD)
|360-degree camera
|Tyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)
|Hill descent control (AWD)