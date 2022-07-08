scorecardresearch

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants, features explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two main variants – NeoDrive and Hybrid. The NeoDrive is offered across E,S, G and V trims while the Hybrid is available in S,G and V trims. 

Written by Arushi Rawat
Toyota-Urban-Cruiser-Hyryder
Here's how the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder looks like

Toyota’s latest premium mid-size hybrid SUV called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been unveiled in India. While we wait for the prices to be revealed, let’s take a look at the specifications, variants and features in detail.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine 

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in four trims – E, S, G and V with a choice of two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology producing 100 bhp of power and 135 Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine is also available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration.

The second is a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine equipped with strong hybrid technology, producing a combined power of 115 bhp. The choice to opt for this engine is available only with the higher S, G and V trims. This engine has a two-wheel-drive configuration and is coupled with an e-drive transmission.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants

Toyota HyRyder E trim

The HyRyder’s E trim gets a 1.5-liter petrol engine option only coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running LampsLED tail-lamps
17-inch steel wheels with wheel-cover		Roof-end spoilerElectric folding wing mirrors
Black interior theme4.2-inch TFT display in instrument clusterRear AC ventsReclining rear seatsDual front airbags
ABS with EBDVehicle stability control (VSC)Hill-hold controlRear parking sensors


Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder S trim

Both the NeoDrive and the Strong Hybrid engine are available with the S trim and so is the 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT.

Features of S trim over the E:

Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)7-inch touchscreen infotainment system7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)
Android Auto, Apple CarPlayAlexa and Google assistanceConnected car features, Cruise controlPaddle shifters (AT only)

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder G

This trim is also offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 1.5-liter strong hybrid engine. 

Features of G trim over the S

17-inch alloy wheelsAuto folding outside wing mirrors9-inch touchscreen infotainment9-inch touchscreen infotainment with 6-speaker Arkamys sound systemWireless charging (strong hybrid)
Full-LED headlampsAmbient interior lighting
Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)		Head-up display (strong hybrid)Side and curtain airbags

Toyota Urban Cruiser V Trim

The top-tier V trim of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder has a variety of features and both engine options.

Roof rails
Arkamys surround sound system		Leatherette seatsStandard panoramic sunroof
Drive modes (AWD)360-degree cameraTyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)Hill descent control (AWD)

