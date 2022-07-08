Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder variants, features explained

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two main variants – NeoDrive and Hybrid. The NeoDrive is offered across E,S, G and V trims while the Hybrid is available in S,G and V trims.

Toyota’s latest premium mid-size hybrid SUV called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been unveiled in India. While we wait for the prices to be revealed, let’s take a look at the specifications, variants and features in detail.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in four trims – E, S, G and V with a choice of two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology producing 100 bhp of power and 135 Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine is also available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration.

The second is a 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine equipped with strong hybrid technology, producing a combined power of 115 bhp. The choice to opt for this engine is available only with the higher S, G and V trims. This engine has a two-wheel-drive configuration and is coupled with an e-drive transmission.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two main variants – NeoDrive and Hybrid. The NeoDrive is offered across E,S, G and V trims while the Hybrid is available in S,G and V trims.

Toyota HyRyder E trim

The HyRyder’s E trim gets a 1.5-liter petrol engine option only coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps LED tail-lamps

17-inch steel wheels with wheel-cover Roof-end spoiler Electric folding wing mirrors Black interior theme 4.2-inch TFT display in instrument cluster Rear AC vents Reclining rear seats Dual front airbags ABS with EBD Vehicle stability control (VSC) Hill-hold control Rear parking sensors







Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder S trim

Both the NeoDrive and the Strong Hybrid engine are available with the S trim and so is the 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT.

Features of S trim over the E:

Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid) Black-brown interior (strong hybrid) 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system 7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid) Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Alexa and Google assistance Connected car features, Cruise control Paddle shifters (AT only)

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder G

This trim is also offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 1.5-liter strong hybrid engine.

Features of G trim over the S

17-inch alloy wheels Auto folding outside wing mirrors 9-inch touchscreen infotainment 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with 6-speaker Arkamys sound system Wireless charging (strong hybrid) Full-LED headlamps Ambient interior lighting

Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid) Head-up display (strong hybrid) Side and curtain airbags

Toyota Urban Cruiser V Trim

The top-tier V trim of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder has a variety of features and both engine options.

