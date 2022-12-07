Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled: 994 units affected

Toyota has recalled 994 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly of the affected vehicles will be replaced free of cost.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a voluntary recall for 994 units of the recently launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. According to the company, the recalled vehicles will be investigated for a possible issue with the front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. Toyota will get in touch with the owners of affected vehicles and the faulty part will be replaced free of cost at their nearest authorised service center.

Toyota’s official statement on the recall states, “Reinforcing the company’s ‘Customer First’ philosophy, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain “Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder” vehicles to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. This campaign is being initiated in line with the company’s commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.”

It further added, “However till date, there have been no reported failures of the affected part. Approximately 994 vehicles of the specified models may have been impacted by this concern. The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly will be replaced from the suspected vehicles.”

It’s worth mentioning that Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s SUV sibling, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, has also been recalled. Maruti Suzuki has recalled 9,125 units of the Brezza, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga and Grand Vitara. The recalled vehicles were manufactured between November 2 and November 28, 2022.

