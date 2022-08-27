Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices to be revealed next week

After unveiling the Urban Cruiser Hyryder recently, Toyota is set to announce prices for the mid-size hybrid SUV in India next week.

The recently-unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota’s entry into the fierce mid-size SUV segment dominated by the Hyundai Creta. The Hyryder has garnered a lot of interest owing to its Hybrid engine, it platform that it shares with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the tech shared between the two companies.

However, Toyota is yet to announce prices for the SUV, and the carmaker is gearing up to do exactly that next week. Maruti Suzuki had also announced that it will be announcing prices for the Grand Vitara in September, but leaked prices of the Grand Vitara has put Toyota also on the edge of its seats.

Toyota could wait for Maruti Suzuki to announce prices first, or do it simultainiously, but we can expect the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be priced around Rs 9.5 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), similar to the Grand Vitara.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with two engine options, a 1.5-litre Maruti Suzuki sourced mild hybrid unit that makes 100 bhp and a Toyota-made 1.5-litre three-cylinder motor assisted by a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack that produces 114 bhp.

Gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an eCVT. The Hyryder is front-wheel-driven but does offer an AWD version powered by the 100 bhp engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota claims a mileage of 21.1 kmpl with the Neo Drive variant (Mild Hybrid) and a best-in-class mileage of 27.9 kmpl with the Hybrid version.

We have highlighted the differences between the Neo Drive and Hybrid variants of the Hyryder, and also pointed out the similarities and differences between the Toyota Hyryder and the Grand Vitara.

When launched, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, and the Hyryder’s own sibling from Maruti Suzuki, the Grand Vitara, which will also be launched next month.