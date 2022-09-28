Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices revealed, starts at Rs 10.49 lakh onwards

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices revealed. Toyota has announced the Hyryder’s pricing in India, days after Maruti Suzuki revealed prices for the Grand Vitara.

After announcing prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid versions alone, Toyota has now announced the pricing for its complete range, including the non-hybrid versions of the Hyryder. Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh onwards ex-showroom, which is roughly the same as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is priced at Rs 10.45 lakh onwards.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in a total of 8 petrol variants including one AWD version and three hybrid variants. The pricing of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is as follows.

Toyota Hyryder Petrol Variant Gearbox Price E MT 2WD NEODRIVE Manual 10.48 lakh S MT 2WD NEODRIVE Manual 12.28 lakh S AT 2WD NEODRIVE Automatic 13.48 lakh G MT 2WD NEODRIVE Manual 14.34 lakh G AT 2WD NEODRIVE Automatic 15.54 lakh V MT 2WD NEODRIVE Manual 15.89 lakh V AT 2WD NEODRIVE Automatic 17.09 lakh V MT AWD NEODRIVE Manual 17.19 lakh

Toyota Hyryder Hybrid Variant Gearbox Price S eDrive 2WD Hybrid eCVT Rs 15.11 lakh G eDrive 2WD Hybrid eCVT Rs 17.49 lakh V eDrive 2WD Hybrid eCVT Rs 18.99 lakh

The petrol version of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a Maruti Suzuki sourced 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 100 bhp and 135 Nm of torque, paired to either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The Hybrid variants of the 2022 Urban Cruiser Hyryder are powered by the company’s own 1.5-litre hybrid engine that makes 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque with the help of a 177 Volt lithium-ion battery pack. The Hybrid Hyryder variants get a standard eCVT gearbox, and as per Toyota’s claims, the Hyryder Hybrid returns a fuel efficiency of 27.9 kmpl, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India.

The Hyryder features a long list of features that include a 9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, cruise control, and a Head-Up Display amongst others.

In terms of competition, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder competes with other mid-size SUVs in the segment including the popular Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and its Maruti Suzuki Sibling, the 2022 Grand Vitara amongst others. What is interesting is that the Hyryder and the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the only two SUVs in the segment to offer AWD.