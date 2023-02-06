Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices hiked by Rs 50,000: New vs old price list

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received its first price hike and its prices have been increased by Rs 50,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this hybrid SUV here.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has silently increased the prices of the strong hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, the prices of the non-hybrid variants of this mid-size SUV remain unchanged. The Toyota Hyryder hybrid has become dearer by Rs 50,000. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Toyota Hyryder hybrid: New vs old price list

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference S eDrive 2WD hybrid Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 15.11 lakh Rs 50,000 G eDrive 2WD hybrid Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 50,000 V eDrive 2WD hybrid Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 50,000

Toyota is offering the hybrid powertrain in three variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Post the latest price hike, it’s priced from Rs 15.61 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the non-hybrid Neodrive variants of the Hyryder will retail from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh while the recently launched CNG variants are priced from Rs 13.23 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Better than Activa H-Smart?

Toyota Hyryder: Engine and gearbox

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This engine produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. Its combined output is rated at 114 bhp and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.97 kmpl.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Review:

The SUV also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit that develops 100 bhp & 135 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT along with optional AWD. Toyota Hyryder’s new E-CNG variants get a 1.5-litre K-series bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ronaldo: From Ferraris to Bugattis, check out CR7’s fancy car collection

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.