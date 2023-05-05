scorecardresearch

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices hiked again: New vs old price list

The prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been hiked once again, this time by up to Rs 60,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this mid-size hybrid SUV here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Toyota Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now priced from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh, ex-showroom

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in July 2022. This mid-size SUV got its first price hike in February this year and now it has become dearer once again. The prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been increased by up to Rs 60,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this mid-size hybrid SUV here. 

Toyota-Urban-Cruiser-Hyryder-Review-4

Toyota Hyryder petrol & hybrid: New vs old price list

Hyryder variantNew priceOld priceDifference
ERs 10.73 lakhRs 10.48 lakhRs 25,000
SRs 12.48 lakhRs 12.28 lakhRs 20,000
S ATRs 13.68 lakhRs 13.48 lakhRs 20,000
GRs 14.36 lakhRs 14.34 lakhRs 2,000
G ATRs 15.56 lakhRs 15.54 lakhRs 2,000
VRs 15.91 lakhRs 15.89 lakhRs 2,000
V ATRs 17.11 lakhRs 17.09 lakhRs 2,000
V AWDRs 17.21 lakhRs 17.19 lakhRs 2,000
S Hybrid Rs 16.21 lakhRs 15.61 lakhRs 60,000
G Hybrid Rs 18.24 lakhRs 17.99 lakhRs 25,000
V Hybrid Rs 19.74 lakhRs 19.49 lakhRs 25,000

Toyota-Urban-Cruiser-Hyryder-Review-1

Toyota Hyryder CNG: New vs old price list 

VariantNew priceOld priceDifference 
S CNGRs 13.43 lakhRs 13.23 lakhRs 20,000
G CNGRs 15.31 lakhRs 15.29 lakhRs 2,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been hiked by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. The petrol and hybrid variants are now priced from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh while the CNG variants will retail from Rs 13.43 lakh to Rs 15.31 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

Watch Video | Toyota Hyryder Review:

Toyota Hyryder: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its combined output is rated at 114 bhp and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. The SUV also gets a 100 bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT along with an optional AWD. It features bi-fuel CNG variants as well.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 07:00 IST