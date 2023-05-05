Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices hiked again: New vs old price list

The prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been hiked once again, this time by up to Rs 60,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this mid-size hybrid SUV here.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in July 2022. This mid-size SUV got its first price hike in February this year and now it has become dearer once again. The prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been increased by up to Rs 60,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this mid-size hybrid SUV here.

Toyota Hyryder petrol & hybrid: New vs old price list

Hyryder variant New price Old price Difference E Rs 10.73 lakh Rs 10.48 lakh Rs 25,000 S Rs 12.48 lakh Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 20,000 S AT Rs 13.68 lakh Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 20,000 G Rs 14.36 lakh Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 2,000 G AT Rs 15.56 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 2,000 V Rs 15.91 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 2,000 V AT Rs 17.11 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 2,000 V AWD Rs 17.21 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 2,000 S Hybrid Rs 16.21 lakh Rs 15.61 lakh Rs 60,000 G Hybrid Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 25,000 V Hybrid Rs 19.74 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 25,000

Toyota Hyryder CNG: New vs old price list

Variant New price Old price Difference S CNG Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 13.23 lakh Rs 20,000 G CNG Rs 15.31 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 2,000

As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been hiked by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. The petrol and hybrid variants are now priced from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh while the CNG variants will retail from Rs 13.43 lakh to Rs 15.31 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Toyota Hyryder: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its combined output is rated at 114 bhp and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. The SUV also gets a 100 bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT along with an optional AWD. It features bi-fuel CNG variants as well.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.