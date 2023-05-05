Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices hiked again: New vs old price list

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the all-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in July 2022. This mid-size SUV got its first price hike in February this year and now it has become dearer once again. The prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been increased by up to Rs 60,000. Check out the new vs old price list of this mid-size hybrid SUV here.
Toyota Hyryder petrol & hybrid: New vs old price list
|Hyryder variant
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|E
|Rs 10.73 lakh
|Rs 10.48 lakh
|Rs 25,000
|S
|Rs 12.48 lakh
|Rs 12.28 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|S AT
|Rs 13.68 lakh
|Rs 13.48 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|G
|Rs 14.36 lakh
|Rs 14.34 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|G AT
|Rs 15.56 lakh
|Rs 15.54 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|V
|Rs 15.91 lakh
|Rs 15.89 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|V AT
|Rs 17.11 lakh
|Rs 17.09 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|V AWD
|Rs 17.21 lakh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 2,000
|S Hybrid
|Rs 16.21 lakh
|Rs 15.61 lakh
|Rs 60,000
|G Hybrid
|Rs 18.24 lakh
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|Rs 25,000
|V Hybrid
|Rs 19.74 lakh
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 25,000
Toyota Hyryder CNG: New vs old price list
|Variant
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|S CNG
|Rs 13.43 lakh
|Rs 13.23 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|G CNG
|Rs 15.31 lakh
|Rs 15.29 lakh
|Rs 2,000
As one can see in the above tables, the prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have been hiked by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. The petrol and hybrid variants are now priced from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh while the CNG variants will retail from Rs 13.43 lakh to Rs 15.31 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Toyota Hyryder: Engine and gearbox
Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its combined output is rated at 114 bhp and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. The SUV also gets a 100 bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit that comes mated to a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT along with an optional AWD. It features bi-fuel CNG variants as well.
