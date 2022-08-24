Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive (Mild Hybrid) – Top 5 things to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive: Top 5 things to know. We highlight some of the key features of the Hyryder mild hybrid variant, including engine specifications, safety, and dimensions.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that was recently unveiled in India has customers eagerly awaiting the launch. The Hyryder shares a lot in common with the recently-unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and similar to the Maruti Suzuki SUV, the Hyryder will be available in two hybrid options, mild and strong.

We have already seen the similarities between the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and also the differences between the Hyryder Neo Drive (Mild Hybrid) and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid (Strong Hybrid). Now, let’s take a look at the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Neo Drive.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price leaked ahead of launch

Design and dimension

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is based on Maruti Suzuki’s global C Platform, shared by the Grand Vitara as well. However, in terms of design, both vehicles are unique, as the Hyryder gets a sleeker design compared to the Grand Vitara. The Hyryder gets a chunky front grille with DRLs placed above the headlights, squared wheel arches, and LED lighting all around.

Dimensions Grand Vitara Hyryder Length 4,345 mm 4,365 mm Width 1,795 mm 1,795 mm Height 1,645 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm Fuel capacity 45-litres 45-litres Weight — 1275 kg

In terms of dimensions, the Hyryder Neo Drive is marginally longer and shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, however, the wheelbase measures the same, and so does its width.

Engine specifications and gearbox

Powering the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid system seen on the new Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and the Ciaz. The engine produces 100 bhp and 135 Nm of torque.

Specifications Hyryder Neo Drive Displacement 1.5-litre Power 100 bhp Torque 135 Nm Gearbox 5MT/6AT Mileage 21.12 kmpl

Gearbox options with the new Hyryder Neo Drive include a 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic, similar to the Grand Vitara again. Toyota claims a mileage of 21.12 kmpl with the Hyryder Neo Drive.

Drive train

The 2022 Toyota Hyryder Neo Drive is primarily front-wheel driven, however, the top-spec Hyryder Neo Drive V trim offers an all-wheel-drive system, available with a manual gearbox only. The AWD system will offer four driving modes, Snow, Sport, Auto, and Lock, which the computer chooses between two and all-wheel drive modes depending on the terrain. The Lock mode engages all-wheel-drive permanently.

Features

In terms of features, the new Hyryder Neo Drive gets all LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, ORVM-mounted turn signals, automatic headlights with a follow-me-home function, and a rear spoiler amongst others.

The interior is finished in all black and gets a 9.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, and navigation. Other features include a four-speaker audio system, electric sunroof, paddle shifters (AT only), reclining rear seats, connected car technology, and more.

Safety

Safety features in the new Toyota Hyryder Neo Drive include disc brakes at the front and rear, 360-degree camera, reverse parking sensors and camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, vehicle stability control, hill-hold assist, hill descend control, and a speed warning buzzer amongst others.