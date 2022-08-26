Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid – top 5 things to know about the strong hybrid version of the new Hyryder SUV to help you decide.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota’s entry into the mid-size SUV segment in India. Built with Maruti Suzuki’s partnership using the Global C Platform and manufactured at Toyota’s facility in Karnataka, the new Hyryder shares a lot in common with the recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, including its hybrid engine.

We have already seen the differences between the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, along with the differences between the two versions of the Hyryder — Neo Drive and Hybrid, and the top 5 things to know about the Toyota Hyryder Neo Drive. Now, let’s take a look at the top 5 things you need to know about the Hyryder Hybrid (Strong Hybrid).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid – Design and dimension

The new Hyryder Hybrid features the same design as the Neo Drive version (Mild Hybrid) with sleek headlights, a chunky front grille, and DRLs placed above the headlights, a common design theme in most vehicles these days.

In terms of dimensions, the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder is marginally longer than the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara but is identical to the Neo Drive version of the Hyryrder. The Hybrid version is slightly heavier than the Neo Drive version owing to the lithium-ion battery pack, however, the length, width, height, and wheelbase are identical to the Neo Drive.

Dimensions Grand Vitara Hyryder Length 4,345 mm 4,365 mm Width 1,795 mm 1,795 mm Height 1,645 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm Fuel capacity 45-litres 45-litres Weight — 1275 kg

Engine specifications and gearbox

The biggest difference between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive and the Hybrid is the engine. The new Hyryder Hybrid gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack that develops a combined power of 114 bhp.

The engine is paired to an eCVT gearbox and Toyota claims a mileage of 27.97 kmpl, making it the second most fuel-efficient SUV in its class, after the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Specifications Hyryder Hybrid Displacement 1.5-litre Power 114 bhp Torque 122 Nm Gearbox eCVT Mileage 27.9 kmpl

Drive train

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is a two-wheel-drive, the power is delivered to the front wheels. Toyota does not offer an all-wheel-drive version of the Hyryder Hybrid and if you are looking for an AWD variant, the Neo Drive is what you must go for. Also, the Hyryder Hybrid can be driven in pure EV mode.

Features

The Hyryder Hybrid (Strong Hybrid) is offered in three high-end trims, meaning it gets all the goodies. The Hyryder has a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, cruise control, and more.

Safety

In terms of safety, Toyota offers ABS with EBD, six airbags, a reverse parking camera, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. The NCAP crash test results for the Hyryder are not out yet, but one can expect it to score high in this area.