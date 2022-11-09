Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG SUV launch soon: Bookings open

The new E-CNG version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will be launched in India soon. Bookings for the same are now open and it’s likely to be India’s first CNG sport utility vehicle.

Toyota India has ventured into the CNG segment in India with the launch of the Glanza E-CNG. The company has also started accepting bookings for the E-CNG version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV and its prices will be announced soon. One can book this SUV for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Upon launch, the Hyryder is likely to be India’s first CNG sport utility vehicle.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. While Toyota hasn’t yet officially revealed the specifications of the SUV, it is likely to churn out around 86 bhp just like the Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG which also gets the same mill. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Toyota claims that this E-CNG SUV will deliver a mileage of 26.1 km/kg. The company will be offering the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a factory-fitted CNG kit in S and G variants. Being offered in the mid-spec variants of the SUV, the Hyryder CNG will come loaded with decent features, including LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, AVP, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Being a customer-centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray into the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza & the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.”

