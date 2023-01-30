Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launched: Priced from Rs 13.23 lakh

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to deliver a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today announced the launch of its first CNG-powered SUV. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Toyota Hyryder CNG: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) S MT 2WD CNG Rs 13.23 lakh G MT 2WD CNG Rs 15.29 lakh

Toyota is offering the CNG-powered Hyryder in two variants, S and G, with prices ranging from Rs 13.23 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh, ex-showroom. One can book this SUV online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is India’s second CNG SUV after the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Toyota Hyryder CNG: Engine and mileage

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series dual-jet, dual VVT bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to offer a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “The launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a significant milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility solutions. At Toyota, we are committed to making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society.”

