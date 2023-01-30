scorecardresearch

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launched: Priced from Rs 13.23 lakh

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to deliver a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is India’s second CNG SUV after the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today announced the launch of its first CNG-powered SUV. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below. 

Toyota Hyryder CNG: Variant-wise prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
S MT 2WD CNGRs 13.23 lakh
G MT 2WD CNGRs 15.29 lakh

Toyota is offering the CNG-powered Hyryder in two variants, S and G, with prices ranging from Rs 13.23 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh, ex-showroom. One can book this SUV online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is India’s second CNG SUV after the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Toyota Hyryder CNG: Engine and mileage

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series dual-jet, dual VVT bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to offer a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Review:

Here’s what the company said: 

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “The launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a significant milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility solutions. At Toyota, we are committed to making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 14:35 IST