Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG arrives at dealerships [Video]

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG was recently launched at Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. It has now started arriving at dealerships and is claimed to offer a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently introduced its first CNG-powered SUV in India. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. It has now started arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are likely to begin soon. Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG [Video]

Toyota is offering a factory-fitted CNG kit the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in two variants: S and G. The below-embedded video showcases the S variant of the Hyryder CNG and is finished in the Cafe White paint scheme. This video also highlights that the CNG tank of the Hyryder is located deep inside the boot with a fabric covering and offers a decent boot space, unlike most CNG hatchbacks.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG is a 1.5-litre K-series dual-jet, dual VVT bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to offer a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Price and rivals

Toyota is offering the CNG-powered Hyryder in two variants, S and G, with prices ranging from Rs 13.23 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh, ex-showroom. One can book this SUV online on the company’s website or by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership. It doesn’t have any direct CNG-powered rivals in India, save for its cousin – the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG.

