Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

The new offers from Toyota supplement the recent package that the government of India announced and will thereby help many aspiring customers to buy their dream vehicle.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out special offers for salaried employees. This includes tempting propositions with respect to the government’s announcements of asking customers to claim cash reimbursements for their LTAs. With the same, customers will be allowed exemption on the lines of existing income tax exemption available to LTC/LTA, by spending a higher amount on goods & services attracting a GST of 12% & above. To lower the burden of a new car purchase, the government had said that it will have a “Special Cash Package”. For government employees, Toyota says that they can take up to Rs 10,000 as an interest-free festive season advance from the government. This can be used as a downpayment for cars like the Toyota Glanza or even the Urban Cruiser, Yaris. Various finance partners that Toyota has tied-up are looking to provide customers with flexible EMI options.

Along with the flexible EMIs, customers can also choose to have a lower rate of interest, as well as a seven year loan tenure. Customers can also combine this offer with the three month EMI holiday offer that has been prevalent almost since the onset of the pandemic in India. Toyota is providing customers with all the solutions they might want during this lean period. Vehicle sales are now beginning to look up and giving customers many offers will further boost the sentiment.

Naveen Soni, senior VP, sales and service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that the company wants to thank the government for its support by introducing initiatives. He further said that in the festive season, customers tend to make big purchases. The ease of payment and flexibility to pay EMIs will boost sentiments. Safer travel options are being preferred and what better than your own vehicle. With these multiple offers, Toyota is looking to add more customers to its growing family.

