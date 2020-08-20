Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

The upcoming Vitara Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV will also come with a warranty of 3 year/100K Kms and benefits like express service of EM60, warranty extension and services like WhatsApp communication. More details here!

By:Updated: Aug 20, 2020 8:15 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the bookings for the upcoming Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser compact SUV will begin on 22nd August. Interested buyers can book the Toyota Urban Cruiser for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Customers can make their bookings online at www.toyotabharat.com or through their nearest Toyota dealership. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will come with K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will get both manual and automatic transmissions options. Moreover, the company has confirmed that all automatic variants will come equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG – Integrated Starter Generator along with torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop.

In terms of exterior features, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will get LED Projector Headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and a choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour. In terms of features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser gets bits like smart entry with engine push start/stop button and auto AC. Moreover, the compact SUV also gets bits like Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation. Uran Cruiser will also offer rain sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic inside rear view mirror (IRVM). The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will also come with a warranty of 3 year/100K Kms and benefits like express service of EM60, warranty extension and services like WhatsApp communication.

Commenting on the Toyota Uran Cruiser, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM said that the company is very excited about its latest offering- the Urban Cruiser, as it has already started receiving a lot of attention & enquiries from interested customers. He said that Toyota understands that the customers would like to know more about the new vehicle from Toyota, so that they can make an informed decision about the vehicle of their choice, this festive season.

