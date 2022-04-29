Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza to get dearer from May 1: Prices of other models remain unchanged

Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza are currently the most affordable offerings of the Japanese brand. They will soon witness a price hike from May 1, 2022.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has today announced that it will be increasing the prices of two of its offerings that sit on the lower end of the line-up – Urban Cruiser and Glanza. The price hike will come into effect from May 1, 2022. However, the company hasn’t confirmed the actual rise in the price of these offerings. Moreover, the brand is also tight-lipped about price protection for the consumers who’ve booked their vehicles before May 1, 2022.

As per Toyota, the key reason for the price realign is the increased input costs. Also, this isn’t the first price hike from Toyota’s end this year. The Japanese automaker rolled a 4 per cent increment in the prices of all of its offerings on April 1, 2022.

“TKM today indicated that the company is planning to realign the prices of Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Glanza, with effect from 1st May 2022. This hike is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs. The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers.” TKM spokesperson said.

Recently, the company has achieved a new milestone of wholesaling 2 million units in the Indian market. The 2 millionth product of the brand was the newly-introduced Glanza. The premium hatchback is priced from Rs.6.39 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.2L NA petrol motor that belts out 88.5 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The engine can be coupled to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The new Glanza also comes equipped with a head-up display and an updated touchscreen infotainment unit.

