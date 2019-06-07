Toyota to launch a two-seater ultra-compact electric vehicle by 2020

Toyota Motor Corp has announced that it is going to launch an ultra-compact, all-electric car which is going too seat two-people by the year 2020. For this, the Japanese car manufacturer is going to tie-up with the Chinese battery maker CATL. The same is being done in order to provide the required momentum for moving from combustion engine vehicles to EVs. In addition to this, the launch of this ultra-compact vehicle is part of Toyota's strategy to convert half of its global sales by 2025 to those of electrified vehicles. For the same to happen, Toyota needs to increase the supply of batteries since the growth of the electric vehicle market has been greater than expected.

Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi said that in the future, there could be a gap between Toyota's battery needs and how much it can produce itself. As a result of this, comes the partnership with the Chinese battery maker CATL along with Chinese EV maker BYD Co Ltd for ensuring supplies.

Talking about the upcoming ultra-compact vehicle, the same is going to seat two people and has been designed for taking care of daily errands as well as short-distance business trips. This car will have a top speed of 60 km/h and will offer a range of 100 km on a single charge. In addition to this, Toyota has recently also announced that it is teaming up with Subaru Corp for the development of all-electric SUV. This vehicle will be based on an all-new platform which will also be jointly developed by the two companies in order to share costs. CATL, the Chinese battery manufacturer with which Toyota is tieing up for battery supplies is also working with other car manufacturers such as Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor C0 Ltd as well as Volvo Car Group.

Inputs: Reuters