Toyota, Suzuki announce plans for Make-in-India cars for the world; engine may be world’s most fuel efficient

Toyota and Suzuki announced a business partnership of sorts last year that would see them working together in the Indian subcontinent to build electric cars among other things. Today more than a year since they first decided to work together details on the partnership are emerging. After having concluded a memorandum of understanding toward business partnership on February 6, 2017, Toyota and Suzuki have been pursuing concrete forms of cooperation and have announced the mutual supply of vehicles for the Indian market and other joint efforts. Meanwhile, the two companies have also been broadening the scope of their partnership considerations to include joint efforts related to production and market development. Born out of a mutual respect between two companies with very similar outlooks, and a very similar core ethos. This partnership is essentially a wedding of two industry stalwarts the results of which are likely to be very successful.

Commenting on the partnership Toyota’s President Akio Toyoda said “Suzuki was the first (among Japanese companies) to enter India, and, together with the people of India, has been a presence for pulling forward India’s automotive society. Such represents the spirit of “Let’s do it” that I mentioned when announcing the conclusion of our memorandum of understanding on beginning concrete examinations for business partnership. Or, as I like to say, Suzuki is a company that puts into practice being “The Best in Town.”

Perhaps the most important result of this partnership is likely to be jointly developed cars that will be built by Toyota in India, for sale in India and in other emerging markets around the world. Since they have neglected to specify a body type, we assume that these will limit to mass market subcompact cars and an executive sedan on the lines of a Toyota Corolla, from the details, announced a few months ago. The powertrain for these cars is also likely to be born of this partnership and is likely to be one of the most efficient motors in the world. We expect that it will use an extrapolation of the motor that Toyota showcased last year. Supply of models developed by Suzuki, including those to be produced by TKM (as mentioned above), from India to African and other markets by Toyota and Suzuki, employing each of the Toyota and Suzuki sales networks to sell such vehicles, and advancing cooperation in the domains of logistics and services.

Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki seemed equally eager on the partnership saying “Under the leadership of President Akio Toyoda, Toyota was enthusiastic throughout our discussions regarding partnership sought by Suzuki, which was concerned about the development of advanced technologies. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation.”