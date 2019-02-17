Toyota Supra TRD concept looks stunningly hot! All you need to know

Toyota revealed the new fifth-generation Supra to the world recently at the Detroit Motor Show, and now company’s in-house tuning facility ‘TRD’ has come up with the amped-up Supra TRD Performance Line Concept which looks much extreme, more like a proper racecar instead of a street-legal sports car. The new TRD tagged Supra comes with a host of visual and aerodynamic performance upgrades which makes it looks stunning hot and enhances its overall performance. On the other hand, no powertrain upgrades have been introduced to the Supra TRD.

The concept car gets a new three-piece carbon front splitter, some side skirts, door inserts, a truck spoiler, and some rear spats, improving the car’s overall aerodynamic capabilities. The new side skirts help lowering down the center of gravity while the door garnishes reduce turbulence. The wind is guided back to the rear bumper through the rear spat and the new spoiler (apart from giving the rear a ducktail appeal) balances out the car at high speeds.

Other upgrades include a new set of 19-inch forged-aluminum wheels with a mesh-spoke design, the new wheel improve steering response and straight running stability. Apart from this, no interior or mechanical modification has been brought to the car. It is currently present only in the concept form, and its parts are not yet up for sale. The ‘To Be Continued’ tag at the bottom of the concept's official page suggests that we can hope to see a wider catalog which consists of all these new modification parts beside the new 2019 Toyota Supra when it is set for the official launch this summer.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates on the same.