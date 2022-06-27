Toyota sets up new e-drive manufacturing line

Toyota Kirloskar Motor auto parts division inaugurated its new electrified component manufacturing line (E-Drive line), to reduce its carbon footprint and move towards building a ‘Net Zero Carbon Society.’

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced two major initiatives, which are expected to contribute to the country’s vision of achieving self-reliance through ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’. Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP), which is part of TKM is setting up a new E-Drive (electrified component) manufacturing line.

This the company says is an integral part of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Rs 4,800 crore signed by Toyota Group Companies with the Karnataka government.

It is expected to play a major role for improving the skilling infrastructure in the advanced automotive space.Both these projects were inaugurated by Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries, government of India and Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology at Phase II of Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI). According to Dr Pandey, “the company will set up the local manufacturing eco-system towards green mobility targets aligned with the country’s national objectives through the recent MoU signed by Toyota Group Companies (with Rs 700 crore invested by TIEI) with the government of Karnataka.”

He further said that the projects will produce safe and eco-friendly vehicles, as well as build a skilled workforce and contribute to the betterment of society.

The Japanese carmaker aims to create world-class manpower in advanced technologies and manufacturing. Toyota Technical Training Institute has undergone major academic expansion with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students.

This the company says will boost the skilled facility in the Bidadi plant and will enable students to hone their skills under the guidance of globally certified Toyota expert trainers. Till date, the company says it has trained more than 77,360 employable youths through various skill development initiatives.