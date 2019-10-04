Toyota Service Carnival begins: Huge discounts being offered on service, spare parts and value added services

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has completed 20 years in India. The company has crafted many a success story here. To celebrate this, TKM has started a Toyota Service Carnival for its customers. The scheme has already started from October 1 and will continue till the end of this year. Customers stand to gain up to 20 per cent discount on general service, repairs as well as value added services like tyre replacement. Toyota's entire dealer network is part of this scheme and one can avail the same through the authorised workshops.

Customers of the Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner and the older-gen Innova get 20 per cent discount on VCare service packages. They also get a free 14 point safety check up of the vehicle. Moreover, there are additional offers on battery replacements as well as tyres.

TKM also recently started its stock estimator on the website. This will help customers immensely while they are in the process of booking their favourite Toyota. Moreover, customers are also directed to a nearby dealer if the one they selected doesn't have the car in stock. Toyota also recently brought in the Fortuner TRD. This SUV is available only in white and costs nearly Rs 2 lakh more than the most premium Fortuner trim. It is available till stocks last. At present, none of Toyota India vehicles are BS-VI and the manufacturer will also convert almost the entire portfolio before April 2020.

In other news, TKM has vowed to stop using plastic at its Bidadi facility. Recyclable materials are being used and their number too has been increased. This is a massive effort from TKM and one which will ensure that the coming generations will have lesser pollutants to deal with overall. As far as upcoming launches are concerned, TKM will have most likely bring in hybrid models or perhaps an all-electric car.