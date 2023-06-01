Toyota sells 19,379 units in May 2023: Highest-ever monthly sales

Toyota Car Sales May 2023: Toyota sold 19,379 units last month, recording a massive YoY growth of 89.6 percent. The company’s sales were boosted by the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Fortuner.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese carmaker managed to sell 19,379 units last month, recording a massive 89.6 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 10,216 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Toyota May 2023 Car Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 19,379 10,216 89.6% 14,162 36.8% Exports 1,031 N.A. N.A. 1,348 -23.5%

Toyota sold 19,379 cars in India in May 2023, recording an 89.6 percent YoY and 36.8 percent MoM growth in sales. In May 2022, its domestic sales stood at 10,216 units while in April this year, the company sold 14,162 units. Talking about exports, Toyota exported 1,031 units last month which is slightly lower than the 1,342 units exported in April 2023.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Watch Video | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales & Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor has scaled a new high by reporting the highest monthly sales performance of 20,410 units. We believe that the strong upward trajectory, highlights the company’s customer alignment and ever-growing product popularity with the latest launches like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the Hilux that continue to support the strong sales momentum in their respective segments.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.