Toyota sells 18,237 units in June 2023: Hyryder, Innova Hycross in demand

Toyota Car Sales June 2023: Toyota sold 18,237 units last month, recording a YoY growth of 10.5 percent. The company’s sales were boosted by Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Fortuner.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese carmaker managed to sell 18,237 units last month, recording a 10.5 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 16,500 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Toyota June 2023 Car Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period June’23 June’22 YoY Growth May’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 18,237 16,500 10.5% 19,379 -5.8% Exports 1,371 N.A. N.A. 1,031 32.9%

Toyota sold 18,237 cars in India in June 2023, recording a 10.5 percent YoY growth but 5.8 percent MoM decline in sales. In June 2022, its domestic sales stood at 16,500 units while in May this year, the company sold 19,379 units. Talking about exports, Toyota exported 1,371 units last month which is almost 33 percent higher than the 1,031 units exported in May 2023.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales figures, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to post strong sales growth, thanks to the robust performance of our entire product range we achieved a remarkable growth of 19% in the month of June. Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers.”

He further added, “These along with a consistent performance by the entire product portfolio – Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire, Glanza and the newly introduced Hilux, further encouraged by exceptional customer satisfaction, are enabling us to sustain the positive performance. Also, the commencement of three shift operations has played a vital role in enhancing operational capabilities and addressing the growing demand for our products.”

