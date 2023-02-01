Toyota sells 12,835 units in January 2023: Hyryder, Fortuner boost sales

Toyota managed to sell 12,835 units in January 2023, recording a 175 percent YoY growth. The company’s sales were boosted by the newly launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Fortuner.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed its sales figures for the month of January 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese carmaker managed to sell 12,835 units last month, recording a 175 percent increment over the same period last year. Toyota sold 7,328 units in January 2022.

Toyota January 2023 Sales: YoY vs MoM comparison

Time period January’23 January’22 YoY Growth December’22 MoM Growth Total sales 12,835 7,328 175% 10,421 23

Furthermore, the company marked an MoM growth of 23 percent over December 2022 when it sold 10,421 units. Toyota’s boost in sales can be attributed to the newly launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Moreover, the Toyota Fortuner and the Glanza also contribute significantly to the carmaker’s total sales.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing – TKM, said, “The calendar year 2022 ended on a positive note for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. As the company clocked the highest wholesale in the last decade, we have stepped into the New Year with much excitement and optimism. Even with month-on-month strong growth of 175%, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum this year.”

He further added, “Dispatches of the Innova Hycross have commenced and we are making strong efforts to meet the ever-growing demand for this product in India. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also continues to witness healthy demand from our customers. Riding on the enhanced customer demand are our flagship models – Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Vellfire, as they continue to garner good orders.”

Last month, Toyota officially started accepting orders for the diesel variants of the updated Innova Crysta and its prices will be announced soon. The company also launched the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG at a starting price of Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom. Toyota even participated in the Auto Expo 2023 and showcased a bunch of models.

