Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices, Variants, Specs, Features

Here’s all you need to know about the Toyota Rumion and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Toyota has entered the affordable MPV segment by launching the Rumion. The badge-engineered Ertiga-based MPV starts from Rs 10.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Toyota has opened the bookings at Rs 11,000 and deliveries will begin from September 8th. We take a closer look at both the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Rumion.

Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variants and Price

The Rumion is available in three variants — V, G and S. Both V and S trims are available in both manual and automatic. The S is also offered in CNG though only with a manual transmission.

The Ertiga, on the other hand, is available in four trims — LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Only the entry-level variant is available in manual while the rest come with both transmission options. The Ertiga is available in two CNG variants, the VXi and ZXi.

Coming to brass tacks, the Rumion is from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh, ex-showroom. The Toyota MPV manual transmission range starts from Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 12.18 lakh. There are two automatic trims, S AT at Rs 11.89 lakh and V AT at Rs 13.68 lakh, while the CNG version is priced at Rs 11.24 lakh, all ex-showroom.

The Ertiga, on the other hand, starts from Rs 8.64 lakh and goes on till Rs 13.08 lakh. The manual range is from Rs 8.64 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh while the automatic begins from Rs 11.28 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh. The Ertiga is available in two CNG trims, VXI CNG at Rs 10.73 lakh and ZXI CNG at Rs 11.83 lakh, all ex-showroom.

Variants Toyota Rumion Variants Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S Rs 10.29 lakh LXI Rs 8.64 lakh S AT Rs 11.89 lakh VXI MT Rs 9.78 lakh G MT Rs 11.45 lakh VXI CNG Rs 10.73 lakh V MT Rs 12.18 lakh ZXI MT Rs 10.88 lakh V AT Rs 13.68 lakh VXI AT Rs 11.28 lakh S CNG Rs 11.24 lakh ZXI+ MT Rs 11.58 lakh ZXI CNG Rs 11.83 lakh ZXI AT Rs 12.38 lakh ZXI+ AT Rs 13.08 lakh

Also Read Difference between Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP

Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Exteriors

Even though technically there are no changes between the two MPVs, Toyota has tried to spruce up the exteriors to distinguish the Rumion from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Rumion has gone with an all-black honeycomb grille while the Ertiga sports an all-chrome finish nose. The front bumpers of both vehicles remain the same though the Toyota’s air dam gets chrome garnishing. Both the MPVs have identical side profiles with dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels and the rear design sporting a chrome strip over the boot release.

Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Interiors

Toyota Rumion interior

There were rumours that the Rumion would receive a darker cabin colour, but Toyota has stuck to the Ertiga’s beige interiors with a teak wooden finish panel on the dashboard. For better cooling both the MPVs offer roof-mounted AC vents for the second row which offers a three-speed control. Being a seven-seater, it also offers a flexible seating option as the second row gets 60:40 split seats while the third row comes with 50:50 split seats along with a recline feature. The second row also has a recline and slide option.

Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Features

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga interior

When it comes to features, both the Rumion and the Ertiga get telematics suites like the Toyota i-Connect and Suzuki Connect and offer over 55 features. The top variants of the Rumion and the Ertiga come packed with features like a 7-inch infotainment system with Arkamy’s surround system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 6-speaker music system including two tweeters and four airbags. Both the MPVs come equipped with ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP, hill hold assist, cruise control multiple USB ports and AUX connectivity.

Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Engine Specs

The Rumion and the Eritga are available in both petrol and CNG options. The petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with an output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission. The CNG will only come with a manual option and churns out 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. According to both Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, the fuel economy of the automatic is 21.11 kmpl, manual 20.51 kmpl and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG.