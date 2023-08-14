Toyota Rumion variants and features explained

The latest product from the Suzuki-Toyota partnership is the Rumion MPV, which is essentially Toyota’s version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Rebadged as Toyota, the Rumion will be launched later this year and was unveiled a few days ago. Toyota will announce prices and booking details at a later stage.
For Toyota, the Rumion will sit under the Innova Hycross in its lineup, the company’s flagship MPV that is also sold as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Now, coming to the variants and features, the new Toyota Rumion will be sold in three variants, and we highlight the variant-wise features of the Toyota Rumion.
Toyota Rumion engine specifications
Before we get into the features, let’s look at the engine options on the Toyota Rumion. The new Toyota MPV will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 101bhp and 137Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The Toyota Rumion will be available in a CNG version as well, and in this mode, the Rumion makes 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. The Rumion will be available in three variants – S, G, and V – and all trims get a manual gearbox while the S and V variants get the optional automatic transmission.
Toyota Rumion variant-wise features
Toyota Rumion S
- Audio system with 4 speakers
- Steering-mounted audio and calling controls
- Dual front airbags
- Electronic stability control
- Hill hold assist
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Rear parking sensor
- Halogen projector headlamps
- 15-inch steel wheels
- Dual-tone interior
- Multi-information display
- Distance to empty (petrol only)
- Manual AC
- Roof-mounted AC for the second row
- Cooled cupholders
- Remote keyless entry
- 12V power sockets in the first and second row
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Bottle holders in all rows
- Paddle shifters (AT)
Toyota Rumion G
- Climate control
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Front fog lamps
- Toyota connected car tech
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- Rear washer, wiper and defogger
- Teak wood finish on the dashboard and front door trims
Toyota Rumion V
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Key-operated retractable ORVM
- Cruise control
- Automatic headlamps
- Front-side airbags
- Rear parking camera