Toyota Rumion variants and features explained. Here are the variant-wise features on the new Toyota Rumion MPV.

The latest product from the Suzuki-Toyota partnership is the Rumion MPV, which is essentially Toyota’s version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Rebadged as Toyota, the Rumion will be launched later this year and was unveiled a few days ago. Toyota will announce prices and booking details at a later stage.

For Toyota, the Rumion will sit under the Innova Hycross in its lineup, the company’s flagship MPV that is also sold as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Now, coming to the variants and features, the new Toyota Rumion will be sold in three variants, and we highlight the variant-wise features of the Toyota Rumion.

Toyota Rumion engine specifications

Before we get into the features, let’s look at the engine options on the Toyota Rumion. The new Toyota MPV will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 101bhp and 137Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Toyota Rumion will be available in a CNG version as well, and in this mode, the Rumion makes 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. The Rumion will be available in three variants – S, G, and V – and all trims get a manual gearbox while the S and V variants get the optional automatic transmission.

Toyota Rumion variant-wise features

Toyota Rumion S

Audio system with 4 speakers

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Dual front airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear parking sensor

Halogen projector headlamps

15-inch steel wheels

Dual-tone interior

Multi-information display

Distance to empty (petrol only)

Manual AC

Roof-mounted AC for the second row

Cooled cupholders

Remote keyless entry

12V power sockets in the first and second row

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Bottle holders in all rows

Paddle shifters (AT)

Toyota Rumion G

Climate control

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Front fog lamps

Toyota connected car tech

15-inch alloy wheels

Rear washer, wiper and defogger

Teak wood finish on the dashboard and front door trims

Toyota Rumion V