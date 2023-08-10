Toyota Rumion MPV makes India debut: Re-badged Maruti Ertiga

It is said to compete with other three-row utilities namely Kia Carens, Mahindra Bolero, etc. Here’s is all you need to know about Rumion.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled its all new Toyota Rumion, marking its entry into the B-MPV segment. The Rumion is Toyota’s fourth MPV in India after the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Vellfire. The Rumion is a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Toyota Rumion: Exterior

Toyota adds a chrome finish to its front bumper and LED tail lamps with chrome garnish on the rear door.

After making its global debut in October 2021, the Rumion has made its India premiere with a few cosmetic updates. It wears Toyota’s classic MPV grille, an all-black upholstery and two-tone alloy wheels. Toyota adds a chrome finish to its front bumper and LED tail lamps with chrome garnish on the rear door.

Toyota Rumion: Interior

Toyota has equipped its new MPV with features like collision notification, find my car, dual front and front seat side airbags

All-new Toyota Rumion comes installed with an advanced 17.78-cm infotainment system and submersive audio with Arkamys sound system. Not compromising on the safety of its passengers, Toyota has equipped its new MPV with features like collision notification, find my car, dual front and front seat side airbags along with ABS with EBD and brake assist etc.



Toyota provides sufficient room for luggage satisfying the increasing demand for more boot space with flexible seating.

Toyota Rumion: Powertrain

Powering the Toyota Rumion is a 1.5 litre, K-series petrol engine that churns out 102 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. On the other hand, its CNG grade churns out 87 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 121.1 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission for petrol models. Toyota Rumion is claimed to give fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l for Petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for CNG variant.



Toyota Rumion: Expected price

Though no official statement regarding new MPV’s price has been announced, the Rumion is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50-13 lakh. It is said to compete with other three-row utilities namely Kia Carens, Mahindra Bolero, etc.